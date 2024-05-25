(Video) Watch Bruno Fernandes lead Manchester United players in lifting FA Cup trophy at Wembley

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was a brilliant afternoon for Manchester United as they beat Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2016.

The win means United finish what has been a tough season on a high by getting their hands on the famous trophy in what could be Erik ten Hag’s final game as manager

United were the better side throughout at Wembley and raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

More Stories / Latest News
Scott McTominay “delighted” for under-fire Man United manager Erik ten Hag after FA Cup win
Video: Tottenham starlet Mikey Moore scores his 3rd goal in 2 games with a fine finish against Portugal U17s
(Video) Tearful Bruno Fernandes says Man United fans deserve FA Cup win more than the players

Jeremy Doku pulled one back late on but United held on to ensure the red side of Manchester would be celebrating for a change.

After the game, United’s players were presented with the famous FA Cup trophy at Wembley.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was the first player to lift the trophy before passing it to Diogo Dalot, who then gave it to Garnacho.

Watch Manchester United lift the FA Cup

More Stories Erik ten Hag Manchester United FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.