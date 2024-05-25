It was a brilliant afternoon for Manchester United as they beat Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2016.

The win means United finish what has been a tough season on a high by getting their hands on the famous trophy in what could be Erik ten Hag’s final game as manager

United were the better side throughout at Wembley and raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Jeremy Doku pulled one back late on but United held on to ensure the red side of Manchester would be celebrating for a change.

After the game, United’s players were presented with the famous FA Cup trophy at Wembley.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was the first player to lift the trophy before passing it to Diogo Dalot, who then gave it to Garnacho.

Watch Manchester United lift the FA Cup