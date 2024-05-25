Video: Poor keeping from Onana who gets caught out at near post from a long-range Doku strike

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Manchester City have pulled one back with 3 minutes of normal time left to play. 

The goal comes as a result of poor goalkeeping from Manchester United Andre Onana.

Jeremy Doku, who came on in the second half, receives the ball on the left-hand side from Foden.

The Belgian winger then cuts inside onto his right-foot, evading a couple of tackles before firing in a low left-footed strike towards the bottom-corner.

Onana manages to get a hand to it but fails to keep it out as it creeps into the back of the net.

It is poor keeping from the Manchester United goalkeeper who has allowed Manchester City a late lifeline.

