(Video) Tearful Bruno Fernandes says Man United fans deserve FA Cup win more than the players

Manchester United ended a disappointing season on a high by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

United headed into the final on the back of a poor season, which saw them finish eighth in the league and record a club-record number of defeats for a single league season.

However, anything can happen in finals and on the day United were the better side and deserved winners.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring as he took advantage of a horrendous mix up between Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol.

Kobbie Mainoo doubled the lead by rounding off a fine team move, before Jeremy Doku beat Andre Onana at his near post with just under five minutes left to set up a nervy finish, but United held on to give Erik ten Hag his second trophy in what could be his final game in charge.

In the immediate aftermath, an emotional Fernandes was seen with tears in his eyes as he told ITV Sport that the fans deserved the trophy more than the players, as United got their hands on the FA Cup for the first time since 2016.

“They deserve so much, they probably deserve it even more than us,” said Fernandes.

“We deserve a lot. I can tell you. We didn’t have the season that we wanted but they have been behind us in the worst periods.

“Today we had to give something back.”

