Watch: Pep Guardiola seen arguing with the referee long after the final whistle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola voiced his displeasure with the officiating following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The highly-anticipated clash at Wembley saw Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo find the net for United in the first half, while Jeremy Doku pulled one back for City late in the game.

However, it was the contentious decisions by the match officials that left Guardiola visibly frustrated, with the Spaniard engaging in heated discussions with them after the final whistle.

Guardiola believed that his team should have been awarded two penalties during the game. The first incident occurred early in the first half when Erling Haaland appeared to be impeded as he attempted to rise for a header in the box.

The second incident took place in the second half when Kobbie Mainoo seemed to bring down Haaland inside the penalty area.

Despite Guardiola’s protests, the referee waved off both appeals, much to the dismay of the City manager.

The clip below shows the Manchester City manager engaged in a heated discussion with the officials long after the final whistle.

Watch below:

Pep Guardiola remonstrates with referee Andy Madley after #MCFC's defeat to #MUFC in the #FACupFinal ? pic.twitter.com/TsAHQbc5ZK — Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 25, 2024

Courtesy: Mail Sport