Wayne Rooney appointed as Plymouth Argyle manager

Wayne Rooney has been officially appointed as manager of Championship club Plymouth Argyle as he returns after a short spell away from football.

The Manchester United legend is back in management just five months after he was sacked by Birmingham City at the start of the year.

Rooney was unable to turn things around at the Blues, winning just two out of his 15 games at the club with his former side being relegated from the Championship after finishing in 22nd place.

The 38-year-old has now been appointed as Plymouth Argyle manager who were able to narrowly avoid relegation at the end of the season, with just one point separating them from Birmingham City.

Speaking after his appointment, Rooney stated that this was the ‘perfect next step’ and praised the club.

“This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football – and to entertain the Green Army.” He said via the BBC.

“The club is on an exciting long-term journey, with a progressive plan in place.”

