West Ham United are poised to address a potential midfield crisis by pursuing a deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Hammers were dealt a significant blow on the 23rd of May when Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta faced the prospect of a lengthy FA ban due to allegations of betting-related misconduct. This potential suspension could leave a critical gap in West Ham United’s lineup, particularly in their creative and attacking midfield roles.

Arthur Melo, currently on loan at Fiorentina from Juventus, has emerged as a viable solution. Although Fiorentina have opted against meeting Juventus’ £17 million valuation for the 27-year-old, this decision has opened the door for West Ham to bring the midfielder back to the Premier League.

The Brazilian international’s previous stint in the English top flight was with Liverpool on loan, where his spell was marred by injuries, limiting his impact. He made just two appearances for the Reds: once in the UEFA Champions League and once in the EFL Trophy as part of the U21’s team.

What Arthur Melo could bring to West Ham United

Arthur’s potential arrival at West Ham United could significantly reshape the midfield dynamics. Known for his defensive abilities, Arthur operates primarily as a central defensive midfielder. This skill set contrasts with Paqueta’s more attacking and creative approach, yet it offers tactical flexibility.

By integrating Arthur into the squad, new manager Julen Lopetegui could afford to deploy James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek in more advanced roles – suiting Ward-Prowse’s passing ability and Soucek’s physical presence in the box.

Ward-Prowse and Soucek have already demonstrated their offensive capabilities, notably scoring crucial goals in the penultimate Premier League match against Luton Town. The pair tallied 23 direct goal contributions in this season’s top-flight campaign.

With Arthur anchoring the midfield, these players would have the freedom to join attacks more frequently, potentially increasing West Ham’s goal-scoring opportunities and adding an extra dimension to their offensive play.