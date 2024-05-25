The footballing world is holding its breath as Lucas Paqueta’s future hangs in the balance amidst serious allegations that could see his promising career come to a premature end.

The Brazilian midfielder, currently under contract with West Ham United until 2027, faces charges from the Football Association (FA) for allegedly intentionally receiving bookings on four separate occasions. Paqueta has sternly denied these accusations, maintaining his innocence as the investigation proceeds.

Lucas Paqueta’s journey in the Premier League has been one marked by moments of brilliance. Since joining West Ham United, he has showcased the skill and flair that made him a sought-after player in Europe. His creativity, vision, and technical ability have been integral to the Hammers’ midfield, making him a fan favourite at the London Stadium.

However, the recent charges have cast a shadow over his career, leading to a period of significant uncertainty not only for Paqueta but also for West Ham.

The FA’s charges are serious and, if proven, could result in severe consequences for Paqueta.

West Ham United are fearing the worst regarding Lucas Paqueta

The accusation of intentionally receiving bookings suggests involvement in spot-fixing, a grave offense in the world of sports. Club insiders, as reported by Sean Whetstone via his West Ham Football account on X (formerly Twitter), fear that Paqueta could face a lifetime ban from football. This potential punishment looms large, especially given that the tribunal’s decision will be based on the balance of probabilities rather than beyond all reasonable doubt.

Should Paqueta be found guilty and handed a ban longer than his remaining contract period, West Ham would terminate his contract. This situation is particularly precarious for the club, as they lack an insurance policy to cover such an eventuality.

Consequently, the Hammers would not receive any compensation, adding a financial strain to the loss. Paqueta’s contract, with three years still to run, represents a significant investment that the club stands to lose if the worst-case scenario unfolds.

The verdict from the FA’s tribunal is expected before the start of the 2024/25 season in August. This timeline adds pressure on all parties involved, as Paqueta’s availability and future in football are in question.

For West Ham, the situation is doubly concerning as they prepare for the new season, potentially without one of their key players. The uncertainty surrounding Paqueta’s status makes it challenging for the club to plan and strategise effectively.