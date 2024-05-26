Everton has reportedly approached Juventus to sign former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo in the upcoming summer transfer window in an unexpected move.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League table, 15 points clear of the relegation zone, Everton fans will be content with their side’s campaign, especially considering the points deduction they suffered earlier in the season.

Evertonians will now look towards the summer transfer window with optimism as they get the opportunity to bolster their squad and prepare for the next campaign.

Although the season has only just finished, clubs have already been putting in the groundwork to secure their transfer shortlist and the Toffees are no different.

Surprisingly, Sean Dyche’s side are reportedly targeting Juventus midfielder Arthur as an option in midfield with the Brazilian redeeming himself after a failed loan spell in England.

Everton line-up former Liverpool man

According to a report from Italian media outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton has made an approach for his signature.

The Brazilian joined Merseyside rivals Liverpool on loan last season in a failed move that was plagued by persisting injuries.

After a massive hit to his reputation, the 27-year-old regained the form that he previously demonstrated this season during another loan spell but this time in Italy with Fiorentina.

Arthur was able to maintain his fitness for the entire season, featuring in 33 Serie A games and catching the eye of several clubs including Napoli.