Chelsea to hold talks with Xavi Hernandez as surprise Pochettino replacement

Chelsea are reportedly set to hold talks with Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez as they consider him a surprise replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked earlier this week.

Despite a strong finish to the season, with the team winning five consecutive games and securing a sixth-place finish in the league, Pochettino was sacked.

Pochettino, who viewed his tenure at Chelsea as a long-term project, managed the youngest squad in the Premier League.

Under his guidance, the Blues also reached the final of the League Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The sacking came as a shock given the team’s recent form and the progress made under his leadership.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, the club officially announced on Friday that they have parted way with Xavi Hernandez.

Chelsea eye surprise move for Xavi Hernandez

Chelsea are now on the lookout for a suitable candidate to replace Pochettino.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, the club is set to open talks with Xavi to explore the possibility of appointing the former Spain international as their new head coach.

Breaking: Chelsea will meet with Xavi Hernandez to evaluate the possibility of him becoming new head coach of English club.

Xavi is not the only candidate linked with the Chelsea job. The club is also reportedly considering former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

Each of these managers brings a unique set of skills and experience, providing Chelsea with a range of options as they look to fill the managerial vacancy.