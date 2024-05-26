Chelsea is reportedly interested in the signing of Burnley’s James Trafford as they look to secure a new shot-stopper.

After the recent announcement that Mauricio Pochettino would be leaving Stamford Bridge after a disappointing season in charge, many questions have been asked about the future of the club.

Despite back-to-back very expensive transfer windows, Chelsea has struggled to claw their way back into the top four although they made a worthy push at the end of the season.

There are still very noticeable issues with the squad as they still need some attacking reinforcements with a new number nine arguably their biggest priority.

Also at the top of the list is a new goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez failing to replicate the form he previously showed at Brighton before moving to London.

According to reports from London World, the Blues are interested in the signing of English keeper Trafford who is currently at Burnley.

Despite starting the season strong, the 21-year-old spent the last few weeks of the campaign on the bench after being dropped by Vincent Kompany’s side who went on to get relegated back to the Championship.

Trafford only signed for the Clarets last year but may be open to a move back to the Premier League especially if it increases his chances of international selection with the report claiming that £20 million could seal a move.

They may face competition however as Newcastle have also been heavily linked with the player as they search for a Martin Dubravka replacement.