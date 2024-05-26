Premier League manager waiting for Chelsea, La Liga club’s approach already rejected

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca does not want to leave England and is waiting for Chelsea to make a decision on whether he will get the job at Stamford Bridge before making his next move.

The 44-year-old guided the Foxes back to the Premier League this season and his work has attracted the interest of several clubs. Sevilla is one interested party but the Italian has already rejected the approach of the La Liga side, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist states that Maresca would prefer to remain in the Premier League and is waiting for Chelsea to decide on their next manager after holding talks with the Leicester coach in recent days.

There is a release clause of around €10m in Maresca’s current contract after helping Leicester get promoted from the Championship this season and that is a figure that can easily be matched by a club such as Chelsea.

However, there are others in the running to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at the West London club, and a decision is likely to come soon.

Is Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca the right man for Chelsea?

Chelsea is a bit of a mess at present and it is hard to know what coach is right to take over at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have a very young squad and need a manager with clear ideas and a bit of experience to help navigate their journey.

Maresca has worked under Pep Guardiola at Man City and therefore has had the best education on how to be a manager. The Italian worked at Parma before taking over at Leicester City this season and he guided the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Foxes would have been one of the favourites to secure promotion and a sticky spell during the Championship campaign will cause concern for Chelsea fans.

However, there are positives as it remains to be seen if the Blues go down this path.