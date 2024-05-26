Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of next season, despite City wanting to extending his contract according to reports.

Guardiola joined City back in 2016 and has been in charge at the Etihad for eight years, but only has one year remaining on his current deal.

Last weekend the former Barcelona boss guided City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title, becoming the first team in the competition’s history to achieve that feat.

Guardiola set to leave City at the end of next season

The Spaniard has won 15 major trophies during his time in Manchester, and guided City to the treble in the 2022/2023 season, becoming just the second English club to achieve that.

In the aftermath of their title celebrations following the final day victory against West Ham Guardiola admitted he was closer to leaving than staying, but confirmed he would still be in charge next season.

Mail Sport are now reporting that sources believe next season will be the 53-year-old’s last in charge of City, with the club set to give Guardiola space to make a final decision.

The report adds that the City hierarchy fear the next campaign will be Guardiola’s final one in charge, but the club are keen to point out there’s been no indication either way on what the former Barcelona man will do.

City’s rivals will likely be delighted to hear the news, such has been Guardiola’s dominance over the rest of the Premier League, which has seen him lift six titles in seven years.

The club will have known this day will arrive at some point and no doubt will have been succession planning.

Mail Sport add that Girona boss Michel has been touted as a potential candidate after guiding the Spanish club into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Xabi Alonso is believed to be highly thought of, whilst Guardiola has talked up Roberto De Zerbi in the past with the Italian currently linked to the Chelsea vacancy.