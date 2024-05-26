Leicester in pole position to sign Arne Slot’s favourite player

Leicester City reportedly look to be leading the race to seal the transfer of Feyenoord defender David Hancko despite him being highly regarded by incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Hancko has impressed in the Eredivisie and proved himself to be a key part of Slot’s success, but it seems the pair are not going to be reunited at Anfield next season as things stand.

With Leicester winning promotion back to the Premier League, they’re now in a strong position to attract top players like this and it seems that Hancko is firmly on their radar, according to the Daily Mail.

One imagines this might have to wait a while, however, as Leicester have the important issue of Enzo Maresca’s future to resolve first, with the highly-rated Foxes boss being targeted by Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if Maresca will be the favourite for the Chelsea job, but while this is going on it might mean Leicester have to put transfer business on hold.

Still, there’ll surely be figures at the King Power Stadium who are relieved that Slot and Liverpool don’t seem to be competing for this particular transfer deal.

LFC need to rebuild after a disappointing end to Jurgen Klopp’s final season, and defence makes sense as an area of particular concern as Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting any younger, while Ibrahima Konate’s injury record isn’t the best.