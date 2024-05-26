Taylor Harwood-Bellis will join Southampton on a permanent basis from Manchester City following their promotion back to the Premier League.

The Saints beat Leeds 1-0 in the Play-Off final at Wembley to return to the top flight at the first time of asking following their relegation in the 2022/2023 season.

Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton on loan from City on deadline day last summer with the deal including an obligation to buy if Russell Martin’s side got promoted.

Harwood-Bellis makes Southampton move permanent

Southampton’s Wembley success means they will now pay the Premier League champions £20m for the centre back.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the Saints this season, making 46 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions.

It’s the second season in a row Harwood-Bellis has won promotion to the Premier League having spent last season on loan at Vincent Kompany’s title winning Burnley side.

In the aftermath of their Play-Off victory the defender couldn’t hide his delight at becoming a Southampton Player.

“I can’t put it into words, it’s different because I know I’m a Southampton player now”, he said in quotes picked up by BBC Sport.

“I wanted to stay here and to know that we’ll be in the Premier League and there’s not even a discussion to happen now [with Man City] and to just turn up for pre-season, I can’t describe that feeling.”

When asked about the difference between his two promotions the former City man admitted the one with Southampton meant a little more knowing he’s now a member of the squad.