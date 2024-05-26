Kevin Nolan blames David Moyes decision for West Ham season collapse

Kevin Nolan has blamed West Ham’s drastic downturn in form during the 2023/24 campaign on a comment made by outgoing manager David Moyes.

A 2-0 win away at Arsenal on matchday 19 left the Hammers sixth in the table and well in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

However, West Ham would go on to win just four more Premier League games before the end of the season, sinking to ninth in the table, while also exiting the FA Cup in the third round to Bristol City.

In late February, speculation continued to gather regarding a new contract for Moyes, but the Scotsman wouldn’t rise to questioning, simply replying to reporters in a press conference (via BBC Sport): “There’s a contract there for me and I’m the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season.”

Nolan blames Moyes comment for West Ham downfall

Moyes’ assistant Nolan believes it was the lack of assurance Moyes gave about his future at the club that ultimately led to their downfall. The former Bolton midfielder suggested that players became more focused on whether their manager would be leaving than getting results on the pitch.

“Obviously you heard the rumours (about Moyes’ new deal),” Nolan said on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Hammers.News).

“It was clouded from January when the boss came out (publicly) and said ‘We’re going to talk about it at the end of the season’.

“You always see a change in players’ attitudes and minds (in those situations) and I think that always adds up because of the uncertainty.

“Players were then always asking us as coaches: ‘What’s going on? Do you know, have you heard anything’ and we hadn’t.

“As much as I would like to say (to the players) being in it, I knew what was going on, I actually didn’t have a clue.”

West Ham have already found their Moyes replacement in Spanish tactician Julen Lopetegui, who returns to management after a year out following his departure from Wolves a day prior to the start of the 2023/24 season.