Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners continues to be linked as a potential transfer target for Liverpool under incoming new manager Arne Slot, but Fabrizio Romano isn’t aware of anything concrete on that for the time being.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano responded to fresh stories about Koopmeiners and Liverpool, stating that the Netherlands international is a top target for Juventus, whereas Slot is yet to speak with Reds directors about transfer targets for this summer.

Given that Liverpool made vast changes to their midfield last summer, bringing in four new signings in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it perhaps seems unlikely that they would make that position a top priority again this year.

Still, Koopmeiners is a top talent and surely someone worth considering, with other big names clearly in the mix as Romano names Juve as one main suitor.

Koopmeiners transfer clarification in Romano column

“Teun Koopmeiners – We’re seeing more links with Liverpool, but I’m still told he’s a priority target for Juventus this summer. Juve are working on it,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what happens at Liverpool but my information is that there is nothing concrete so far, we will see as soon as Arne Slot meets with the club’s new directors.”

Slot will have a difficult job replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and he’ll surely want some significant signings to help him ahead of his first season in charge.

Still, for the time being it seems Koopmeiners moving to Juventus seems more likely than Liverpool, though of course things can change quickly in the transfer market, so perhaps this will end up being a story to keep a close eye on in the weeks and months ahead.