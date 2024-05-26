Leeds United leader set for imminent move to European club

Leeds United defender Max Wober is set to make his loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach permanent this summer, according to reports.

The Austrian defender only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg in January 2023 but was allowed to leave for the Bundesliga on loan following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Despite some injuries, Wober — described by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch as a ‘leader’ — has proven immensely popular at Gladbach during his 27 matches and has impressed so much that he now appears set to make Austria’s Euro 2024 squad.

According to Kronen Zeitung (via Sports Witness), Gladbach are keen to convert Wober’s loan into a permanent deal this summer as they look to improve on their 14th-place finish in the German top-flight in 2023/24.

Can Gladbach meet ‘extremely high’ Leeds demands?

Left-footed defenders are always a valuable commodity but Wober has proven particularly useful to Gladbach after filling in at left-back on multiple occasions, while obviously excelling in his preferred centre-back role.

One potential sticking point in any permanent transfer, however, is Wober’s price tag. According to an earlier report from German outlet Bild, Gladbach want to pay £7.7m for the 26-year-old, which is significantly below the £14.5m Leeds want for the defender.

Gladbach’s resolve will be tested, especially as Leeds seek to boost their coffers after losing the Championship playoff final to Southampton on Sunday, meaning they must endure another year outside the top flight.

But it’s clear the Foals want to keep Wober around, with sporting director Roland Virkus recently telling Bild: “We are in talks with everyone involved, of course we would like to keep Max with us. But the demands are extremely high.”