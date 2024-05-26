Sky Sports pundit labels Liverpool target a “level above” his current league

Sky Sports pundit Troy Deeney has stated that Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville is a “level above” the Championship amid links to Liverpool ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The winger is enjoying an incredible campaign with the Yorkshire club, scoring 21 goals alongside a further 10 assists across 48 games for the Whites.

This has caught the attention of several clubs with Liverpool among the interested parties. The Reds are looking to add another wide player to their squad this summer and Summerville is an option, reports 90min.

Leeds may have a chance of keeping the player if they are promoted back to the Premier League, but should they lose to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, they will be resigned to losing the Dutch star.

Speaking ahead of that clash at Wembley, Sky Sports pundit Troy Deeney has stated that Summerville is a “level above” the rest of the Championship.

Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville a “level above” the Championship

Summerville’s campaign earned him the Player of the Season award in the Championship and Deeney believes it is well-deserved as the winger has been on another level to the rest of the league.

“Player of the Season was probably wrapped up in December, he is just a level above,” Deeney said on Sky Sports.

“He moves differently to everyone in the Championship, he glides past people, he’s the only real spark where they give him the ball and they know something is going to happen.

“He’s destined for great things.”

Summerville would be a very exciting signing for Liverpool or another interested club, but it remains to be seen who makes an official move for the winger once Leeds’ season comes to a close.