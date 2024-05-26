Liverpool keen on attacker with 14 goals & 14 assists this season

Liverpool are keen on signing the Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool have the player on their radar. According to Football Insider, they could secure his services for a decent fee this summer.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for PSV Eindhoven and he has had an impressive season with them. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions and he could prove to be a long-term investment for Liverpool.

The Belgian winger could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer. The Egyptian international will be a free agent in 2025, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure a contract extension with him soon. If he does not renew his deal, the Reds could be under pressure to sell the player this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Johan Bakayoko would improve Liverpool

Bakayoko is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Egyptian. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and Liverpool could nurture him into a player.

The Reds have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV in recent seasons and it is fair to assume that the clubs will have an amicable relationship. It remains to be seen whether they can sign Bakayoko in the coming weeks as well.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be an attractive proposition for the Belgian. He will hope that the two parties can come to an agreement soon.