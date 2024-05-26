Liverpool hero Philippe Coutinho close to returning to old club, player keen on move

Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho is close to returning to Brazil as Vasco da Gama are advancing talks with the player’s representatives over a summer transfer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Brazilian club are very confident they can land Coutinho, with the midfielder very keen on a move back to his old club. The 31-year-old came through the Rio de Janeiro team’s academy and played with Vasco between 2008 and 2010 on loan from Inter Milan.

That was the last time Coutinho played in his home country and it seems that the player is relishing the opportunity again after several tough seasons in his career.

The Aston Villa star spent this season on loan with Qatari outfit Al Duhail, where he played 21 games, scoring six goals alongside three assists. The Brazilian has no future at Villa under Unai Emery and it looks like his time at the Birmingham club is coming to an end.

Philippe Coutinho’s career has come to a standstill since Liverpool exit

Many football fans will know the Coutinho that was at Liverpool, where the Brazilian was one of the best players in the Premier League. The midfielder made 201 appearances for the Reds, scoring 54 goals and assisting a further 43.

The midfielder was loved at Anfield as he was a player that had the ability to produce magical moments when his team needed it most.

The 31-year-old went up another level under Jurgen Klopp but that disappeared when he decided to move to Barcelona in 2018. The midfielder has failed to find a happy home since and many hope that happens if he moves to Vasco da Gama this summer.