Man United fans troll Erling Haaland’s father with Roy Keane song after FA Cup win

Manchester United picked up an impressive victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo helped Manchester United win 2-1 over their bitter rivals at Wembley.

It was a disappointing outing for Manchester City and star striker Erling Haaland, who failed to make his mark on the game. However, Haaland will not be the only one coming away disappointed from the game. His father had to face trolling from Manchester United fans on the train on his way back home.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Manchester United fans can be seen taunting the former Manchester City player with a Roy Keane song. Alf Inge Haaland faced Keane in the Manchester Derby back in 2001 and the Manchester United captain left him injured with a rough tackle.

Manchester United fans taunted the former Manchester City player with a song reminiscing the horror tackle in 2001. However, Haaland was rather sporting in the situation despite being on the receiving end, and he was seen smiling and shaking his head at the Manchester United supporters before turning away from them.

Some Utd fans found Haalands Dad Alf-Inge on the way home yesterday 😭😭 OHHH KEANOS FU*KING MAGIC… 🪄🔴 pic.twitter.com/jyuX6d7SkY — 𝙇𝙈 🔪 (@EriksButcher) May 26, 2024

Manchester City will be disappointed to have lost the cup final against their rivals. They were the favourites heading into the contest after winning the league title and Pep Guardiola will feel that his side should have won the game.

On the other hand, the win will provide some much-needed respite for manager Erik ten Hag, who has been under tremendous pressure in recent weeks. Manchester United missed out on Champions League qualification and the Dutch manager has been criticised heavily. It will be interesting to see if the FA Cup win can hand him another life line at the club.