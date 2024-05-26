Manchester United are interested in signing the Port Vale forward Baylee Dipepa.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of himself. According to a report from Daily Mail, clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United are following the England under-17 international.

Dipepa is expected to develop into a quality player in the coming years and top Premier League clubs are keen on securing his signature. Manchester United are currently front runners for his signature.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the 17-year-old and he will be tempted to join a club like Manchester United.

Man United would be exciting for Baylee Dipepa

The Red Devils have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help Dipepa fulfil his tremendous potential. The opportunity to join Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa will be quite exciting as well. All four clubs would represent an excellent opportunity for the youngster and he needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities.

The 17-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career. He needs to choose his next destination carefully and prioritise his development. He must look to join a club where he will get game time assurances. He is unlikely to start regularly for any Premier League club but he needs a clear pathway to the first-team.

Manchester United could certainly provide him with that platform. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.