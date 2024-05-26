Man United will wait until end of transfer window to offer 19-year-old talent a contract

Kobbie Mainoo lit up the Wembley pitch on Saturday as Man United defeated bitter rivals Man City in the FA Cup final with the youngster set to be offered a new contract.

The 19-year-old is having a breakthrough year at Old Trafford and is one of the Manchester club’s most important players heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The England star has become a fan favourite since making his Premier League debut against Everton back in November as Mainoo shun at Goodison Park. The midfielder has not slowed down since, going on to feature in 32 games for Man United, scoring five goals alongside one assist.

The biggest of those goals came on Saturday in the FA Cup final as the 19-year-old scored the winner to help Man United overcome their Manchester rivals Man City.

Mainoo will now be offered a new contract at Old Trafford as the future of United will be build around the talented midfielder.

Kobbie Mainoo set for new Man United contract

Mainoo’s current contract expires in 2027 but a new deal will be awarded as a reward for his growing influence in Erik ten Hag’s team.

According to The Telegraph, Man United are likely to wait until after the summer transfer window before offering a new deal to the 19-year-old, given all the work they need to do to reshape their squad this summer.

The midfielder’s camp are said to be relaxed about the situation, with no pressure from their end.

It seems that the England star is keen to remain at Old Trafford and that is great news for fans of the Manchester club as the youngster has been one of the only positives from the tough season that has just concluded.