Manchester United are keen on signing the Copenhagen prodigy Amin Chiakha during the summer transfer window, as per Tipsbladet.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has been quite impressive for the Copenhagen under-19 side this season. Chiakha has scored 24 goals across all competitions and he could prove to be a solid future addition to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players, and they could help the 18-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the young attacker as well and he will look to prove himself at a big club.

Manchester United need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. The 18-year-old will be a future prospect for them and he will hope to force his way into their first-team plans in the coming seasons.

There is no doubt that he has the talent and potential to develop into an important player for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can win the race for his signature.

Man City keen on Amin Chiakha

They will face competition from Manchester City as well. The Premier league champions are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club, and they have the financial resources to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have done well to nurture talented young players into first-team stars in recent years and it will be interesting to see if the 18 year-old is attracted to the idea of playing for them. He would get to work with the best manager in the world, Pep Guardiola, if he moves to Manchester City.

The Spaniard has done well to nurture young players throughout his career and he could play a key role in the development of Chiakha.