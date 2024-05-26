Manchester United have completed their first transfer of the summer as Alvaro Fernandez departs the club to join Portuguese side Benfica on a permanent deal.

Fernandez, who was loaned to Benfica in January following a previous loan spell with Granada, impressed during his time in Portugal.

Making 11 league appearances, the 21-year-old contributed with one goal and one assist, catching the attention of Benfica’s management.

Following his successful loan stint, Benfica have exercised their option to sign Fernandez permanently.

Manchester United confirm first transfer of the summer

The club confirmed the news on their official website, confirming the sale of the young left-back.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese club has paid €6 million for his services.

The deal also includes a buy-back clause for Manchester United, ensuring the club retains an option to bring Fernandez back in the future.

Additionally, United have secured a sell-on clause, providing the club with potential financial benefits from Fernandez’s future transfers.

Fernandez initially joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2020 but spent most of his time on loan spells.

His departure comes just hours after United’s FA Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium, where they secured a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United hangs in balance

Despite the FA Cup success and Erik ten Hag guiding the team to two trophies in two years, the future of the Dutch manager remains uncertain.

INEOS, the club’s new ownership group, are reportedly expected to make a decision on ten Hag’s future next week.

As Manchester United prepare for the upcoming season, the departure of Alvaro Fernandez marks the beginning of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for the Red Devils.