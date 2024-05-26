Newcastle United believe they are close to securing the services of Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly ahead of Tottenham as the defender is set to become a free agent.

The Magpies are looking to make key additions to take their squad forward during the upcoming transfer window and with the Tyneside club wary of their financial restrictions, free agents could be crucial to their summer.

Eddie Howe is looking to add Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo to his squad for the 2024/25 campaign and they are believed to be in the lead for the centre-back, reports the Daily Mail.

It is now being reported that Newcastle are also confident of landing another free agent defender in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season having been a key part of the Cherries’s campaign when not injured.

Tottenham are also trying to sign Kelly this summer but Newcastle believe they can beat the North London club to his signature.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is a smart signing for Newcastle

Kelly would be a very smart signing for Newcastle as the player is young and a versatile defender. Howe has had issues with his backline this season and bringing in the 25-year-old, along with Adarabioyo, would give the Magpies boss a lot of options for the 2024/25 campaign.

With both defenders being free agents, that would allow the Tyneside club to spend their money elsewhere, as Newcastle look to take a step forward next season having experienced a tough campaign this time around.