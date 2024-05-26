Video: Adam Armstrong gives Southampton the lead in the Championship play-off final

Adam Armstrong has put Southampton ahead in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
Southampton have already beaten Leeds twice this season and they could be on their way to make it 3rd in a row.
It is a fantastic bit of centre-forward play from Armstrong who makes a clever run, timing it perfectly as Smallbone releases a through ball.
Armstrong takes a couple of touches and lashes the ball into the corner past Meslier.
Nice finish and Southampton lead in this play-off final!
"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" ?
