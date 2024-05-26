Video: Leeds United’s Daniel James agonisingly denied by the crossbar – Southampton win promotion

Leeds United came agonisingly close to grabbing an equaliser when Daniel James’ brilliant effort hit the woodwork.

The former Manchester United man played a lovely one-two on the edge of the box, setting up the chance for him to hammer the ball at goal.

It flew past McCarthy and thundered off the underside of the crossbar but somehow stayed out.

Watch below:

SO CLOSE! ? Dan James' effort CRASHES against the crossbar! ? pic.twitter.com/xTXmo4qu9B — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 26, 2024

Unfortunately, that was the closest Leeds came to levelling the score.

Southampton went on to successfully defend their 1-0 lead until the final whistle. It’s heartbreak for Leeds but joy for the Saints, who will now join Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.