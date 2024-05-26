Aston Villa have offered Ross Barkley a three year deal in an attempt to prize him away from relegated Luton Town, according to reports.

Barkley signed for Luton on a free transfer following a spell at French club Nice and was brilliant for the Hatters in their first season in the Premier League.

Despite Luton suffering relegation, on an individual level Barkley had a brilliant season scoring five goals and providing four assists, which lead to shouts for him to be recalled to the England squad.

Villa offer Barkley three year contract

Barkley has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but Villa are able to offer Champions League football which could put them in the driving seat for the 30-year-old.

Villa are believed to also be interested in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid.

Barkley previously had a loan spell at Villa in the 2020/2021 season, whilst he was still a Chelsea player, with the former Everton man making 24 appearances and scoring three goals.

Mail Sport have reported Villa have offered the midfielder a three year deal in an attempt to get him to join the club, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad with Villa set to embark on a Champions League campaign next season.

Barkley started his career at Everton where he came through the ranks at the club’s academy, before leaving to join Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in 2018.

Following his stint at Stamford Bridge Barkley joined French side Nice, but his spell in Ligue 1 didn’t go well, and he made 28 appearances, and scored four goals in his only season at the club.

Luton handed him a lifeline and a Premier League return last summer, and Barkley has more than repaid the faith the club showed in him with his performances.

It’s hard to imagine Barkley sticking with the club and trying to help them win promotion from the Championship next season.