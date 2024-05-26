Video: Virgil van Dijk admits to having “full trust” in Liverpool over Arne Slot appointment

The 2024/25 campaign will mark a new era at Liverpool as the Reds are set to be taken over by Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and captain of the Merseyside club, Virgil van Dijk, has admitted that he has “full trust” in the club over the appointment.

It will be the first time the Premier League club has a new coach in nine seasons as Jurgen Klopp has overseen all of Liverpool’s recent success.

The German coach is the only person Van Dijk has worked under at Anfield but the Dutch star has “full trust” in Liverpool going forward and admits that next season will see the Reds step into the “unknown”.

The defender spoke to Sky Sports while attending the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and provided some insight into his thoughts ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“Obviously I have full trust in the club and all the decisions going forward. It’s exciting as well.” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. “Change is always a bit in the unknown, but I have got full confidence and I am looking forward to the new season already.”

When asked if Liverpool can carry on from their success from recent seasons, Van Dijk added: “100%, but success is not guaranteed. That’s pretty obvious. We are going to work our socks off in order to make it happen and we have a good coach coming in, a good backroom staff.

“We are a very good team. Let’s see what happens.”

