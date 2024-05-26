Watch: Jeremy Doku saves Jack Grealish from falling from the top of the bus during parade

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City were out on the streets of Manchester to celebrate their historic fourth consecutive Premier League title. 

The open-top bus parade saw the players and staff in party mood as they drank, sang and celebrated another successful season.

Typically, Jack Grealish was at the centre of all celebrations. However, he was spared off an unfortunate disaster, as he was saved from falling off the top of the bus, not once but twice during the celebrations.

His teammates, Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias came to his rescue, grabbing hold of him in time to save him from falling over.

Watch the clips below:

Courtesy Beanyman Sports

 

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham flop thanks Gasperini for career turnaround with Atalanta
One of Premier League’s most sought-after players is reportedly keen on move to Tottenham
Tottenham eye summer move for midfielder they’ve been scouting for two years
More Stories Jack Grealish Jeremy Doku Ruben Dias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.