Watch: Jeremy Doku saves Jack Grealish from falling from the top of the bus during parade

Manchester City were out on the streets of Manchester to celebrate their historic fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The open-top bus parade saw the players and staff in party mood as they drank, sang and celebrated another successful season.

Typically, Jack Grealish was at the centre of all celebrations. However, he was spared off an unfortunate disaster, as he was saved from falling off the top of the bus, not once but twice during the celebrations.

His teammates, Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias came to his rescue, grabbing hold of him in time to save him from falling over.

Watch the clips below:

Jeremy Doku saving Jack Grealish from falling off the City bus! ?? pic.twitter.com/PNPENBA7JD — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) May 26, 2024

Jack Grealish just came VERY close to falling off the bus ? Doku saved his life pic.twitter.com/kvQVLE2Gb1 — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) May 26, 2024

Courtesy Beanyman Sports