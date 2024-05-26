West Ham fan favourite Kevin Nolan has revealed that he “wanted to stay” at the Premier League club next season but Julen Lopetegui did not keep him on.

The Hammers have parted ways with David Moyes after a tough campaign and the Scottish coach’s backroom staff followed him out of the door at the London Stadium.

That included Nolan, who has admitted that he “wanted to stay” at West Ham next season but new boss Lopetegui didn’t keep him on.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport’s Friday Football Social, the Hammers fan favourite opened up about his situation and has admitted that he is thinking about the future following his departure from the Premier League club.

“I’ve got to thank the boss you know David Moyes for bringing me back,” Nolan said.

“I’ve got to thank Mr (David) Sullivan as well, the owner, for allowing me to come back in a coaching capacity and giving me the opportunity to be there…

“To be back at West Ham meant an awful lot to me. I think it’s about nine years now I spent playing and coaching capacity.

“For me receiving the news on Monday was a bitter blow. It was disappointing on my behalf because I wanted to stay. But as we all know, it’s football and that’s it. That’s done now and we look forward and start thinking about the future.”

Kevin Nolan’s West Ham exit was not a surprise

Nolan’s exit is not a surprise as most new managers bring in their own staff when taking on a new job and Lopetegui is no different.

The West Ham fan favourite might have been useful to the Spaniard given his knowledge of the London club but the former Wolves boss is more than capable of making a good start to life at the Premier League outfit with his own experience in the sport.