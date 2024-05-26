Chelsea ready to talk to departing manager from big-name club

Chelsea reportedly plan to hold talks with departing Barcelona manager Xavi as they consider their options for the manager position this summer.

Xavi to Chelsea could be a story to keep an eye on in the days and weeks ahead as the Spanish tactician has been confirmed as leaving the Nou Camp at the end of this season, with Hansi Flick set to replace him as Barca boss, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have also been linked with a number of other big names such as Roberto de Zerbi, Ruben Amorim, Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca, while Thomas Frank has also had some talks with CFC over possibly taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi didn’t have the best end to his time at Barcelona but he had some positive moments during his time at the club, and he might benefit from a change of scene.

Xavi to Chelsea – an upgrade on Pochettino?

Chelsea fans will have their different ideas about who’d be the best option to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager, but Xavi looks an option well worth considering.

Some names like Maresca and McKenna are surely not experienced enough for the demands of a big club like Chelsea, whereas Xavi knows what it’s like to deal with huge expectation, and he’s delivered one La Liga title during his time at Barca.

Xavi also promoted a number of talented young players into his first-team at Barcelona, so he could be a smart choice to work with the long list of promising youth players in this Blues squad.

Chelsea ended the season strongly under Pochettino but the club ultimately decided to go in a different direction, and it may be that Xavi would be better suited to bringing in a style of play that would be popular with fans of the west London giants.