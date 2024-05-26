Man City star Yan Couto will not play his football with the Premier League champions next season despite having a very successful loan spell with Girona during the current campaign.

The Brazilian has been with the Manchester club since 2020 but is yet to make an appearance for the English giants. The 21-year-old has had loan spells with S.C. Braga and City Football Group-owned Girona in recent seasons, helping the La Liga giants to an impressive third-placed finish this term.

Couto featured in 39 matches in all competitions this season for the Catalan club, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists from right-back.

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, the Man City loanee will not return to the Premier League champions for the 2024/25 campaign and instead will be either sent on loan again or sold by the Manchester club.

Yan Couto will not play for Man City next season

Speaking about Couto’s future in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has stated that the right-back is likely to stay at Girona next season or be sold by Man City despite his success in La Liga.

“Those working on Yan Couto’s situation tell me that anything is possible,” the transfer expert wrote.

“The Brazilian defender has had a brilliant season at Girona, making it into the national team, and reaching 10 assists. He’s been there for the last two seasons, and it’s been a massive success. As of today, it is not likely that Couto will return to Manchester City, rather it is more probable that he will stay at Girona or be sold.”