Arsenal star with 39 appearances admits time in North London is “coming to an end”

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has admitted that his time with Arsenal is “coming to an end” after recent talks with the Premier League club over his future.

Speaking to VOOsport via Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old stated that he has held talks with Arsenal and that they have agreed that a transfer this summer is best for the Belgian’s career.

“My time at Arsenal is slowly coming to the end,” Lokonga said. “I had a discussion with the club and what was said is that the best solution for me was to leave.”

Lokonga has been at the North London club since 2021 and has made 39 appearances for the Gunners, with the majority of those coming within the 2021/22 campaign. The Belgian would spend time on loan at Crystal Palace and with Luton Town this season, but it sounds like his next club will be a permanent one.

The midfielder impressed at Luton this season when fit but his campaign was ultimately hampered by injuries. Lokonga played in 17 Premier League games for the Hatters, scoring one goal alongside three assists.

Leaving Arsenal is the right move for Albert Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal is a very different place from when Lokonga joined the Premier League giants in 2021 as the Gunners are once again one of the best teams in England.

The Belgian simply is not good enough to be part of Mikel Arteta’s team and there would be very few minutes for him at the Emirates given the talent they have at the club in midfield. A permanent transfer is best for the 24-year-old as he is still very young.

It remains to be seen where Lokonga ends up for the 2024/25 campaign, but his performances at Luton this season have shown that there is potential in the Arsenal star.