90-goal Man United star confirms Old Trafford exit with emotional social media post

Man United’s Anthony Martial has confirmed that he will leave the Premier League club this summer in an emotional social media post.

The French star is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and it will bring a nine-year stay at the Manchester club to an end.

The 28-year-old moved to Man United from Monaco as part of a £36m deal in 2025 and made a lightning-quick start to life in the Premier League, scoring on his debut against United’s bitter rivals Liverpool.

However, life at Man United would not go to plan for Martial as it has been a very frustrating nine years at the Premier League giants. The French star would suffer from several injuries but overall, the forward never seemed good enough. The United star would even spend time on loan with Sevilla during the 2021/22 campaign.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old would go on to play 317 times for the English giants, scoring 90 goals and producing a further 47 assists.

Although things have not always been perfect for Martial at Old Trafford, the forward took to social media to pen an emotional letter to fans of Man United.

Anthony Martial pens letter to Man United fans

Martial took to Instagram to confirm his exit from Man United on Monday and also to say goodbye to fans of the Premier League giants.

The 28-year-old wrote via talkSPORT: “Dear Manchester United fans. It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.

“Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.”

Martial continued by saying: “I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that will remain engraved in my heart forever.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all my team-mates, technical staff and all the members of the club I have met during my 9 years here. I am proud to have been able to share these experiences with you.

“Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you. I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion.

“Thank you again for everything, and see you soon.”