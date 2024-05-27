Barcelona winger valued at €80m to stay amid Chelsea interest, Blues could spark transfer with huge offer

Barcelona are set to keep hold of Raphinha for the 2024/25 season as the Catalan club will struggle to replace him given their financial issues.

The La Liga outfit will once again have to sell players to add to their squad during the upcoming transfer window and will do most of their business in the free agent market.

Raphinha was one name Barca were believed to be open to selling given the rise of Lamine Yamal this season but it is now being reported by Todofichajes that the Spanish giants do not want to part ways with the Brazilian as they will struggle to find a replacement with the same quality.

The report says that Barcelona rejected a €60m offer from an unknown Premier League club in January for the winger, while €80m offers from Saudi Arabian clubs were also turned down.

Aston Villa and Chelsea are named as two clubs interested in bringing Raphinha back to the Premier League and a deal could be struck if an offer of over €60m arrives this summer. However, incoming Barca boss Hansi Flick will want to keep the 27-year-old, unless he is presented with the opportunity to sign a better player.

Barcelona cannot afford to let Raphinha leave

Despite the emergence of Lamine Yamal on the right wing at Barcelona, the Catalan club cannot afford to let top talents such as Raphinha leave given their financial situation heading into the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian was a key member of Xavi’s squad towards the end of the campaign, producing plenty of goals and assists. The former Leeds star finished the campaign with 10 goals and 13 assists across 37 matches, with his ability to play on both flanks also being a big help to the La Liga giants.

Keeping Raphinha is the right decision for Barca to make but can a club such as Chelsea tempt the Spanish outfit into selling with a large offer over the coming months?