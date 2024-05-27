Brighton considering move to bring back former Chelsea manager after Kieran McKenna snub

The managerial merry-go-round in English football is in full swing, with several Premier League clubs actively seeking new manager for the upcoming season.

Chelsea, having recently parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, are on the lookout for a new manager.

A plethora of names have been linked with the high-profile job, including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

Brighton eyeing Graham Potter after McKenna decision

According to The Guardian, despite interest from both Chelsea and Brighton, Kieran McKenna has reportedly decided to snub offers from elsewhere and commit his future to Ipswich Town.

The report claims that the 38-year-old manager, who guided Ipswich to promotion to the top flight, has been offered a lucrative contract that will see him become one of the highest-paid managers in England.

Meanwhile, Brighton find themselves in search of a new manager following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

Initially linked with Kieran McKenna, the report states that Brighton may now shift their focus to former manager Graham Potter. Potter, who was relieved of his duties at Chelsea last season, is reportedly being considered for a return to the Seagulls’ dugout.

Enzo Maresca emerges as top candidate for Chelsea

Meanwhile, it is Enzo Maresca who has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred candidate for the managerial position.

The Leicester City boss has reportedly caught the eye of Chelsea’s decision-makers, indicating a potential move to Stamford Bridge in the near future.