Premier League club want 38-year-old’s answer over free manager’s role this week after Chelsea rejection

Brighton want to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and have demanded that Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna provide them with an answer over the free role this week.

The 38-year-old is the main man the Seagulls want after Roberto De Zerbi decided to depart the Amex Stadium at the end of the season. The Italian will be a tough act to follow having guided the Premier League club to the Europa League, but they are confident McKenna can continue his work.

The Ipswich boss has had a very successful time at Portman Road since arriving in 2021, having guided The Tractor Boys to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions.

This caught the attention of several Premier League clubs with Chelsea also having McKenna on their list of potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino. However, the West London club have informed the Englishman that he will not be offered the job at Stamford Bridge, calling the 38-year-old on Sunday with the news, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist also stated that Brighton want an answer from McKenna by the end of this week as the Seagulls want to appoint a new coach as soon as possible.

Chelsea make the correct decision over Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna

The Chelsea job is one of the biggest in English football and with the London club having a young squad at Stamford Bridge, as well as being a mess in general, the Blues need a manager with status and experience in the game.

The Premier League giants’ decision not to offer McKenna the role is the correct one as the 38-year-old is yet to cut his teeth in England’s top flight.

The Ipswich boss may go on to have a very successful career in the Premier League but for now, the Chelsea job would be too soon. There is not as much pressure at Brighton and if McKenna wants to leave Portman Road, this would be the next step to take in his professional life.