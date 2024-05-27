Cesc Fabregas backed to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea

Chelsea’s managerial merry-go-round continues as the club seeks a new head coach following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino last week.

The Argentine, who viewed his tenure at Chelsea as a long-term project, was unexpectedly dismissed despite leading the youngest squad in the Premier League to the League Cup final and the FA Cup semi-finals.

His departure marks the fourth managerial change under the ownership of Todd Boehly in just two years.

Among the potential candidates for the role, former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has received a surprising endorsement from club fan favourite Eden Hazard.

Speaking to TalkSport, Hazard was asked about the suitability of Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi for the Chelsea job. Hazard responded, “Maybe,” before suggesting Fabregas as a contender, adding, “I also have my friend in Como, he can be the first manager.”

Cesc Fabregas’ Coaching Journey

Fabregas joined Italian club Como in the summer of 2022 on a two-year contract as a player. Following his retirement on July 1, 2023, he transitioned to a coaching role, taking charge of Como’s U19 and B teams.

His coaching career took a significant turn in November 2023, when he was promoted to interim head coach of Como’s first team after the dismissal of Moreno Longo.

Although Fabregas lacked a UEFA Pro coaching license at the time, he was granted a special exemption, allowing him to serve as head coach for one month.

Under his leadership, Como climbed from 7th to 3rd place, setting the stage for the club’s eventual promotion to Serie A.

Fabregas continued as an assistant coach after Osian Roberts was appointed caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Chelsea’s Managerial Options

While Fabregas’ name has entered the conversation, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca is currently the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Other potential candidates include Thomas Frank, Xavi, Kieran McKenna, and Roberto De Zerbi.

The appointment of a new manager will be crucial for Chelsea as they aim for some stability and build on the progress made under Pochettino.

The club’s young squad and recent cup runs highlight the potential for success, making the choice of the next head coach a pivotal decision for the Blues’ future.