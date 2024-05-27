Exclusive: Chelsea enquired about top La Liga coach early in the season

Chelsea are currently in the market for a new manager but it is believed that the Premier League giants enquired about Girona’s Michel earlier in the season.

The 48-year-old has had a very impressive campaign with the Catalan club, guiding Girona to a third-placed finish in La Liga. There were also memorable results along the way, as they defeated local rivals Barcelona twice and picked up three points against Atletico Madrid.

Michel has been with Girona since 2021 and is a coach making a name for himself across Europe’s big leagues. Many expect the Spaniard to be in a strong position to take over from Pep Guardiola when he leaves Man City, but it is another Premier League club that have already enquired about the 48-year-old earlier this season.

According to Matteo Moretto, Chelsea sounded out the Girona boss but it was only in a soft manner as the West London club are one of many in England that appreciate Michel.

Chelsea enquired about Girona’s Michel this season

Speaking about the future of Michel in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has stated that many teams in England like the Girona coach’s work, with Chelsea being one club that sounded him out.

The transfer expert said: “The idea is for him to stay and continue the project at Girona next season. He’s a managerial profile that a lot of clubs like, and it is true that Chelsea sounded him out earlier in the season, but in a very soft manner. Chelsea have other priorities, but he is a coach that lots of teams in England appreciate a lot, not just Chelsea.

“Obviously there is the link to Manchester City at Girona, and he has a style that makes him very interesting to big clubs, and my feeling is that he could end up at a top team, and that may be in the Premier League, but it is much more likely to be next summer than this one.”