Chelsea hero Eden Hazard tips former teammate to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard thinks Mauricio Pochettino did a great job as the manager of the Blues and he has subtly suggested a former teammate to take over as manager.

After just one season in charge, the Argentine manager left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent last week, despite getting the Blues back into Europe with a sixth-place finish.

Hazard has added another name to the list of applicants being considered for the Chelsea manager job, who is now being searched for.

The Chelsea hero expressed his displeasure upon learning of Pochettino’s departure from Stamford Bridge, saying the manager had performed admirably in his ten months in command, leading the team to both an FA Cup semifinal and a Carabao Cup final.

When asked what he thought of Pochettino’s departure, Hazard told talkSPORT:

‘I was a bit sad, to be fair.

‘I think he did a great job. I know people want Chelsea to be in the top four but it’s just a season of transition.

‘He’s a great manager, I wish him good luck. Let’s see who is going to be there in the future.’

When asked if De Zerbi would make a suitable successor and who he would want to see take over, Hazard answered:

‘Maybe.

‘I have my friend also in Como [winks], he can be the first manager.’

The friend in Como that Hazard is talking about is Como caretaker boss – and ex-Chelsea star – Cesc Fabregas.

Before taking over as interim manager for five games at the end of the previous season, Fabregas was a player for Como.

Former Chelsea midfielder has impressed at Como

Since then, he has assisted Osian Roberts in leading the team to promotion to Serie A.

The former Spanish midfielder is pursuing a career in management and the early signs have been good as he has guided Italian minnows to the top flight of football in Italy.

The Chelsea job might come too early for the former Blues midfielder but he is on the right path to become a future success in the world of football management.