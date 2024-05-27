Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to watch Argentina duo Franco Mastantuono and Agustin Giay.

According to Uriel Lugt, the Chelsea scouting chief was in Argentina to watch both players in action and they are highly rated by the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see Chelsea decide to make a move for them in the coming months. Mastantuono is highly rated in Argentina and he has a bright future ahead of himself. The 16-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the country right now. He has the potential to develop into a quality midfielder, and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the long term.

The Blues have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players and they could help the 16-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite tempting for the South American prodigy as well. He will hope that Chelsea can secure an agreement with River Plate for him in the coming months.

Chelsea keen on Franco Mastantuono and Agustin Giay

Meanwhile, Agustin Giay has been quite impressive for San Lorenzo and his performances have caught the attention of Chelsea as well. The 20-year-old full-back would be a long-term prospect for the Blues as well.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The Blues have shown a tendency to invest in talented young players in recent years and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club. If they can sign the two players for a reasonable amount of money this summer, they could prove to be quality investments in the long run.