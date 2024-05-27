Chelsea looking to complete bargain signing of 26-year-old Man United target

Chelsea are keen on signing the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

According to HITC, Chelsea have now made a late move to sign the 26-year-old central defender and they will face competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The 26-year-old will move on as a free agent next month and he has been a man in demand. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea if the Blues can get the deal done. They will need to replace Thiago Silva adequately. The Brazilian defender will not be at the club next season and his deal expires in June. Adarabioyo could fill the void left by the South American star and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Newcastle and Manchester United will be attractive destinations for the player as well.

Newcastle will not be able to offer him European football next season and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea might be more appealing options for the player. The Red Devils will be competing in the UEFA Europa league and Chelsea will be competing in the UEFA Europa conference league. It will be interesting to see what the Fulham defender decides.

Tosin Adarabioyo would improve Chelsea Man United

He will look to join the club when he will be able to fulfil his ambitions and compete at a high-level. Both clubs have quality squads and resources at their disposal to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The 26 year-old is well settled in the Premier League and he could help Chelsea and Manchester United tighten up at the back.

The Red Devils have looked vulnerable defensively this season and they will need to bring in a quality replacement for Raphael Varane. Adarabioyo certainly seems like a good fit. He should be able to make an instant impact given his extensive experience of competing in the Premier League.