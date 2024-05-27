Video: Cristiano Ronaldo goes crazy as Al-Nassr star breaks Saudi Pro League record

Al-Nassr were 4-2 winners over Al-Ittihad on Monday night but the star of the show was Cristiano Ronaldo as the legendary figure broke the Saudi Pro League goalscoring record for a single season. 

The match was Al-Nassr’s final game this term and the Portuguese superstar needed two goals to make it 35 for the season and break the record. Abderrazak Hamdallah held the record with 34 from the 2018/19 campaign but the Moroccan has now been surpassed.

Ronaldo scored a brace against Al-Ittihad to take his Saudi Pro League tally for the season to 35 goals across 31 matches.

The 39-year-old went crazy after his second as it was clear how much he wanted to hold the record.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record

