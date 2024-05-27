West Ham loanee Flynn Downes looks like he could be playing his football with the Premier League club next season following a successful campaign with Southampton in the Championship.

The midfielder was not part of David Moyes’ plans for the 2023/24 season and it was decided that the 25-year-old would gain more experience in England’s second division. Downes helped the Saints achieve promotion to the Premier League and was impressive in the play-off final against Leeds on Sunday.

Downes featured in 37 games for Southampton this season, scoring two goals and providing a further three assists; however, it was the Englishman’s overall performances that have impressed Saints fans.

Many supporters would have been hoping to keep the midfielder at St Mary’s Stadium for their return to the Premier League, but West Ham may have dropped some hints that he will be returning to London.

Southampton are believed to have a £12m option to buy in Downes’ loan deal, but the Hammers may well keep the 25-year-old.

West Ham hint at Flynn Downes’ return

According to Hammers.News, West Ham have dropped hints that Downes will be returning to the Premier League club for the 2024/25 campaign.

In an article on the club’s official website after Southampton’s play-off victory on Sunday, the East London outfit made a point of clearly stating it was the end of the 25-year-old’s time with the Saints. On four separate occasions, West Ham referenced the fact the game represented the end of the player’s loan deal.

It is uncertain if Downes will have a big role to play under Julen Lopetegui next season but the midfielder could be a solid squad player throughout the campaign.