Former Premier League player gets beaten up in a restaurant toilet in shock incident

Former West Brom midfielder Filip Krovinovic was reportedly subjected to a brutal assault in a restaurant toilet just hours after helping his team secure a crucial victory.

Krovinovic, who spent two seasons on loan at West Brom from Benfica, is fondly remembered by the fans for his pivotal role in the team’s promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder scored three goals and provided four assists in 55 appearances for the club over two seasons.

Following his loan spell, Krovinovic spent half a season with Nottingham Forest in the Championship before making a permanent move back to his native country, joining Croatian side Hajduk Split in 2021.

Krovinovic Assaulted in Restaurant Toilet

After helping Hajduk Split secure a vital 5-2 win against NK Lokomotiva, Krovinovic was reportedly attacked by three men while dining with friends at a restaurant in Zagreb.

According to The Sun, the assailants punched and kicked Krovinovic to the floor in the restaurant toilets before fleeing the scene, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Authorities in the Croatian capital have confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Reports suggest that the attack may have been perpetrated by rival fans, targeting Krovinovic solely because of his association with Hajduk Split.

Club Statement Condemns Attack

Hajduk Split issued a statement condemning the assault, asserting that Krovinovic was the victim of a targeted attack motivated by his affiliation with the club.

The statement emphasised that Krovinovic did not provoke the attack and stressed the need for the authorities to investigate and punish those responsible.

The statement read (via The Sun):

“Filip Krovinovic was attacked by a group of rival fans.“He was the target of a physical attack after leaving the Kranjcevic Stadium, with the only reason being that he plays for Hajduk.”

“We condemn this barbarous act. We hope the authorities investigate it and punish those involved.“

“This has nothing to do with sporting rivalry. We must stress that Filip did not provoke the attack.”

“His aggressors attacked him in a group when they felt it was a convenient moment.

“It is just pure luck that Krovinovic did not suffer more severe consequences.”