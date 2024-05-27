Guardiola backs struggling Man City star after tough season – “He will be back”

Pep Guardiola has backed Jack Grealish to return to form next season following a tough 2023/24 campaign.

Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa back in August 2021 for £100m which, at the time, was the biggest transfer deal in British football history.

The winger immediately became a popular figure among City supporters, notching 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions over his first two seasons with the club — winning two league titles and the treble in 2022/23.

However, this season has proven far more difficult for the 35-time England international, who struggled with a hamstring injury early in the campaign and never quite recovered his form. Further fitness issues continued to plague him, even as City went on to win a fourth straight Premier League title.

Grealish ended 2023/24 with just three goals and three assists to his name across all competitions, while he managed only 10 starts in the Premier League.

Back in April, Grealish admitted himself that it hasn’t been a great year.

“It’s been difficult (this season),” he told The Athletic. ‘Especially on the back of last year, I had such a good season. I was playing a lot and was one of the main players in the team and playing in all the important games.

“This year at the start of the season I had a dead leg which kept me out for a month and then I didn’t play too often. I don’t think my form was the best and I wasn’t playing with a lot of confidence. In the new year, I had a few injuries again as well with my groin.”

Guardiola backs Grealish resurgence

The incredible form of Phil Foden and summer signing Jeremy Doku hitting the ground running quickly didn’t help Grealish’s cause this season.

However, the former Villa man has been backed by his manager, who is ‘sure’ he will rediscover his form from 2022/23 soon enough.

“He will be back,” said Guardiola (via BBC Sport).

“He’s struggled this season and Jeremy has made an incredible step forward as everyone has seen in the last games. But Jack will be back at the level of last season, I’m pretty sure.”

Despite his struggles, Grealish has still made Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 and is expected to make the final cut.