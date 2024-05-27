Pep Guardiola has identified dream job amid rumours of Man City exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joined the club back in 2016 and his spell at the Etihad Stadium has been hugely successful.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has won six Premier League titles and one Champions League title during his time in England.

According to the Daily Mail, the Man City manager is set to leave the club at the end of next season when his contract expires.

With report emerging of Guardiola’s potential departure from the club, the Premier League champions have identified their targets to replace the legendary manager.

Guardiola has a plan of his own about what he intends to do after leaving Man City.

Back in February, the iconic manager stated his desire to coach a national team and play a Euro or a World Cup with them.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Guardiola said:

“A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that.

“I do not know who would want me. To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club.

“When I started in this I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League. No. I thought, I have a job? OK. I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa America, or whatever it is. I would like that. I do not know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup.”

Guardiola will have several offers after Man City exit

The Spaniard will not be short of offers when he leaves the Man City job, if it is next summer or after that.

He has achieved every thing in club football that there is to achieve and now it could be the right time for him to step into international management.

Guardiola will be chased by the biggest European and South American clubs when he leaves the Premier League club for a new job.