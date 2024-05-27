Julian Nagelsmann believes it’s ‘good’ former club Bayern Munich didn’t win Bundesliga title

Ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann believes it’s a good thing his former club didn’t win the Bundesliga title this season.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen ended Die Roten’s 11-year reign of terror in the German top flight, becoming the first team in Bundesliga history to remain unbeaten in a single season to lift their first-ever title.

After crashing out of the DFB-Pokal — also won by Leverkusen — to third-tier Saarbrucken and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Bayern are set for a complete overhaul this summer in a bid to recover from a first trophyless season since 2011/12.

It was long ago confirmed that Thomas Tuchel would leave at the end of the season and it now appears Bayern are on the verge of confirming Vincent Kompany as their new manager, despite the Belgian recently suffering Premier League relegation with Burnley.

Naglesmann believes Bayern failure can help Kompany

Naglesmann — who will lead Germany on home soil at Euro 2024 this summer — knows all about the strains that come with being Bayern Munich manager, taking charge of the Bavarian giants between July 2021 and March 2023.

Even a Bundesliga title and two DFL-Supercups weren’t enough to save Nagelsmann from the sack.

However, he believes Bayern’s slump in 2023/24 will help ease Kompany into his new role, while allowing him more justification in making sweeping changes to the playing squad.

“I’ve heard that he’s a very good coach with outstanding prospects, and he has had many good coaches who trained him, so he’ll do well,” said Nagelsmann (via Sportsmax).

“In the end, it’s good for the club that they didn’t win the championship this time. I don’t think it’s a bad situation for a young coach who can leave his mark.

“Who, I think, can change more than if they had won the championship again or been extremely successful.”